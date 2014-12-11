Telecommunication tower company PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk has secured international syndicated loans worth of $790 million, Investor Daily said, citing Corporate Secretary Juliawati Gunawan.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING Bank NV, JP Morgan Chase Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are among the lenders of the syndicated loan, which has been signed on Dec. 8.

