Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman expects sales growth of 12 percent in 2015, down from last year's 20 percent, said Corporate Secretary Welly Salim, as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm recorded sales of 5.13 trillion rupiah ($405.53 million) from January to September 2014, up 23 percent from a year earlier. Sri Rejeki plans to spend $104 million this year to develop new factories.

($1 = 12,650.0000 rupiah)