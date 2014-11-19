UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Textile producer PT Sri Rejeki Isman plans to issue bonds worth $70 million with five-year tenure through its Singapore-based unit Golden Legacy Pte Ltd, the company said in a prospectus.
Sri will use the funds to increase its production capacity to 30 million pieces per year. The company plans to spend $104 million in capital expenditure in 2015.
The company's third-quarter revenue of 4.81 trillion rupiah ($396.86 million) was up 68 percent from a year earlier. Net profit grew 9 percent to 264.82 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 12,120.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources