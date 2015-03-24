Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk expects its profit to grow 10 percent this year to $49.23 million, slower than 2014 when it rose 51.26 percent, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Welly Salam.

The company sees revenue up by 7 percent this year to $593.4 million, also rising slower compared with the previous year, on production that is almost on full-capacity.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)