UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk plans to issue bonds worth $420 million with five years maturity for global markets through its subsidiary PT Sinar Pantja Djaja, the Kontan daily reported, quoting a prospectus by the parent company.
The maximum coupon that the firm offers is 10 percent, the paper reported.
The proceeds will be used to build a power plant and to refinance some of Sri Rejeki's other maturing loans.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.