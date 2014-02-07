Textile company PT Sri Rejeki Isman said it plans to issue global notes worth of $350 million that will be offered to investors in the United States, Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong, said Corporate Secretary Welly Salam.

The company will use the proceeds to finance expansion and pay debt. Sri Rejeki has appointed Barclays as underwriter.

