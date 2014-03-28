Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman expects revenue of 1.8 trillion rupiah ($157.2 million) for the first quarter of this year, said a company official said, adding that the firm is targeting 2014 full-year revenue of 7.2 trillion rupiah ($628.96 million). (Kontan)

