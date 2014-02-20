Indonesia's Salim Group plans to set up a joint venture with a Philippines-based sugar company Roxas Holdings Inc to expand its sugar business in Southeast Asia, Investor Daily reported.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, which is controlled by the Salim Group, run by of Indonesia's wealthiest families, will import sugar from Roxas.

Roxas CEO Pedro Roxas said the firm expects to export 6 million tonnes of sugar to Indonesia. (Investor Daily)

