Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, Japan's fourth-largest private life insurer, is about to reach a deal to buy 40 percent of shares in PT BNI Life Insurance, a unit of lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia, worth up to $375 million, Investor Daily reports.

Felia Salim, BNI's deputy CEO said negotiations are still underway and the deal is expected to be finalised before the end of 2013. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)