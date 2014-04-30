BRIEF-Synergis expects to record FY loss
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
Property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk and its units have secured loans totalling 2.2 trillion rupiah ($190.52 million) from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, the company said in a statement, Investor Daily reported.
* Interest rate on unsecured unsubordinated floating rate bonds for period from 22 March 2017 until 22 June 2017 has been set at 2.96 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
