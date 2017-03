PT Summarecon Agung Tbk plans to launch an initial public offering of its unit PT Summarecon Investment Property this year and expects to raise $200 million, Investor Daily reported, quoting Michael Young, Summarecon Agung director.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)