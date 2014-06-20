Property developer PT Summarecon Agung aims to raise 1.9 trillion rupiah ($161 million) by early 2015 from a bond issuance and bank loan, said Finance Director Michael Yong. The funds will be used for financing land acquisitions and working capital. He said the company had raised its marketing sales target for 2014 to 4.5 trillion rupiah from 4 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)