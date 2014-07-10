Property developer PT Summarecon Agung booked marketing sales of 2.4 trillion rupiah ($208 million) in the first half of this year, up 20 percent from last year, said CEO Johannes Mardjuki. He added that the firm had raised its 2014 full-year marketing sales target to 4.5 trillion rupiah from 4 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11550.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)