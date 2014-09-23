Property developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk
launched the first phase of its central business district on a
6.3-hectare land in Karawang, West Java, with a total investment
of 227 billion rupiah ($18.9 million), Corporate Secretary Utari
Sulistiowati said in a statement.
The company develops hotel, apartment, office building,
commercial compounds and food plaza. (Investor Daily)
(1 US dollar = 11,985.0000 rupiah)
