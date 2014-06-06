Suzuki Motor Corp's Indonesian subsidary is targeting production of up to 275,000 units next year with the completion of its new factory in Cikarang, West Java, said co-CEO Toshihiro Suzuki.

The company is investing $1 billion to complete the factory, with a capacity of 125,000 units per year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

