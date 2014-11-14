PT Multipolar Technology, in cooperation with Mitsui & Co Ltd and Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co Ltd, plans to develop a data centre in Cikarang, West Java, with a total investment of $200 million.

The firm plans to break ground for the data centre by the end of this year and expects to start operations by the end of 2015. (Investor Daily)

