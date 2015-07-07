Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia has floated a tender to build a satellite worth $200 million, Investor Daily reported, quoting director Abdus Somad Arief.
The satellite is scheduled to be launched in 2018, the report added. "With this new expansion we hope to support a number of our existing business lines like regular TV consumers and corporate customers," Arief said.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order