PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia has floated a tender to build a satellite worth $200 million, Investor Daily reported, quoting director Abdus Somad Arief.

The satellite is scheduled to be launched in 2018, the report added. "With this new expansion we hope to support a number of our existing business lines like regular TV consumers and corporate customers," Arief said.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)