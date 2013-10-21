State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia expects its third-quarter net profit to rise 10 percent to 11 trillion rupiah ($971.52 million) from 10 trillion rupiah a year earlier and revenue to grow 8 percent to 61.41 trillion rupiah due to a weakening rupiah, said finance director Honesti Basyir.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,322.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)