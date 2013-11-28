Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) expects its cellular unit, PT Telekomunikasi Seluler (Telkomsel), to launch an initial public offering, the Kontan reports.
Utoyo added that Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) which owns a 35 percent stake in Telkomsel has approved the plan. He declined to give further details. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (; Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)