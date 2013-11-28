Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) expects its cellular unit, PT Telekomunikasi Seluler (Telkomsel), to launch an initial public offering, the Kontan reports.

Utoyo added that Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) which owns a 35 percent stake in Telkomsel has approved the plan. He declined to give further details. (Kontan)

