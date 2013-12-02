Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia , a received loan commitment of 4.5 trillion rupiah ($376.18 million) from three state lenders, PT Bank Mandiri , PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia and PT Bank Negara Indonesia, said finance director Honesti Basyir.

The company will sign the deal in January 2014 and will use the funds to finance its capital expenditure of up to 22.28 trillion rupiah.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,962.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)