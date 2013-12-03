Malaysia-based Etiqa Insurance Bhd, a unit of Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), is considering acquiring life insurer PT Asuransi Jiwa Mega Life, owned by PT Sinar Mas Multiartha and CT Corpora, the Investor Daily reports. Sinar Mas and CT Corpora plan to sell 80 percent shares in Mega Life worth between $200 million and $300 million.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)