PT Telkomsel, cellular operator unit of telecommunication provider PT Telkom Indonesia, said its subscribers reached 131.5 million customers by the end of December 2013, up 5 percent from 125 million customers a year earlier.

Telkomsel said in a statement that revenue reached 60.1 trillion rupiah ($4.93 billion) in 2013, up 11 percent from 54 trillion rupiah in 2012.

The firm recorded a net profit of 13.1 trillion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013, an increase of 12 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 12,190 rupiah)