Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), through its unit PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), is considering acquiring a 27 percent stake in a phone operator in New Zealand, said Telin CEO Syarif Syarial Ahmad.

Negotiations are underway and the deal is expected to be finalised within this year, he added. Telin plans a capital expenditure of 1.5 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) for this year and has already spent 40 percent of the amount in the first half of the year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,704 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)