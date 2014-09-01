Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Indonesia's state-owned telecommunications company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), plans to sell a 20 percent stake in PT Metra TV to a strategic partner, said CEO Arief Yahya, adding that proceeds from the sale would be reinvested.
Metra TV is an operator of online video streaming UseeTV which currently has 1.2 million active customers. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)