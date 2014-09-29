Indonesia's biggest telecom company by subscribers, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), through its unit Telekomunikasi Indonesia International Australia Pty Ltd, acquired a 75 percent stake in a Sydney-based business process outsourcing firm.

Telkom Australia CEO Siam Nugraha said the 75 percent stake in Contract Centres Australia Pty Ltd is worth 11 million Australian dollars ($9.61 million). (Kontan)

