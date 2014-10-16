Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Indonesia's biggest telecommunications company, plans to spend 45 trillion rupiah ($3.69 billion) next year to finance national broadband plan, a threefold increase from this year's 15 trillion rupiah, said Chief Executive Arief Yahya.
The company will use 30 percent of the total fund to build transmission networks, 50 percent to broaden access and the remaining 20 percent for convergence projects. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,205 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)