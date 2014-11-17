PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Indonesia's biggest telecommunications company, plans to monetize 4,000 telecommunications towers out of the 17,000 towers owned by its unit PT Telkomsel, said CEO Indra Utoyo.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel), which currently owns a 35 percent stake in PT Telkomsel, has approved the plan, Utoyo added. Telkom aims to invite PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure to work on the plan. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)