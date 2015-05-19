Indonesia's biggest telecommunication operator, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, through its unit PT Telekomunikasi International will build a data centre worth $115 million in Singapore in June, Investor Daily reported, citing Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Indra Utoyo.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)