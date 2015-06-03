PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) Tbk, Indonesia's largest telecommunication company, has agreed to buy a stake in Guam's AP Teleguam Holdings Inc, parent company of telco operator GTA Teleguam, the Investor Daily wrote, citing Telkom Director Honesti Basyir.

