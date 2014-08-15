PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia's largest telecommunication company, plans to invest $200 million in Silicon Valley start-ups, said Indra Utoyo, director of IT solution and strategic portfolio.

The state-controlled company has invited Fenox Venture Capital as its partner to seek potential start-ups. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)