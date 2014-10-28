State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) reported a net profit of 11.44 trillion rupiah ($945.45 million) for the third quarter of this year, up 3 percent from 11.05 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

The growth was due to a 7 percent gain in revenue at 65.84 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,100 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)