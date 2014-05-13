Telecom company PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) expects its revenues to grow at a double-digit pace in 2014, said CEO Alex J. Sinaga.

The company reported revenues of 60.1 trillion rupiah ($5.22 billion) for 2013, up 10 percent from the previous year.

It plans to spend 7 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year. Around 80 percent of this will be used to add 10,000 telecommunication towers in the first half and the remaining to add 5,000 towers in the second half. (Kontan)

