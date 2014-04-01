Telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), a unit of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, considers issuing bonds worth $200 million in the second quarter of the year to finance its capital expenditure, the Investor Daily reported quoting CEO Alex Janangkih Sinaga.

Telkomsel will seek shareholders' approval at its annual shareholder meeting on April 4. The firm plans to spend $885 million on capital expenditure this year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)