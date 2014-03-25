Rice producer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera plans to start building a new rice mill worth around 350 billion rupiah ($30.8 million) in East Java this year, said CFO Sjambiri Lioe. The mill will be completed in mid-2015 and have a capacity of 240,000 tonnes per year.

Tiga is targeting annual rice production of 480,000 tonnes for 2014, with revenue seen 37 percent higher at 5.5-6 trillion rupiah ($483.3-$527.2 million). (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11380.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)