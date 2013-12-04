State-owned tin miner PT Timah (Persero) Tbk plans to expand into the coal business by acquiring coal company in East Kalimantan next year and increasing its stake in a coal firm in South Sumatra up to 80 percent from current 10 percent, said Chief Executive Sukrisno.

The company is currently negotiating with a coal company in East Kalimantan to buy 60 percent of its shares and plans to spend up to 500 billion rupiah ($42.07 million) to finance the acquisition.

