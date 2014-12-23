Mobile phone retailer PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia has secured loans totalling $100 million from creditors including Standard Chartered Bank and Dubai International Financial Center, Investor Daily reported quoting the firm's chief executive.

Tan Lie Pin, the company's chief executive officer, said it would use the funds to expand its business.

Tiphone Mobile is targeting 14 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) in revenue this year, the paper reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,450 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)