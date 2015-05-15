UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Telecommunication products retailer PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk is planning to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah ($38.24 million) in June as part of a plan to raise 2 trillion rupiah in two years via bond issuances, Investor Daily reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Samuel Kurniawan.
The proceeds will be used for debt refinance.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,075.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.