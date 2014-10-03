The Indonesian government will soon announce a plan to raise the cigarette excise duty by 10.2 percent effective next year, said Susiwijono Moegiarso from the Directorate General of Customs.

The government expects a revenue of 130 trillion rupiah ($10.7 billion) from cigarette excise in 2015. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(1 US dollar = 12,142.0000 rupiah)