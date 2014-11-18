Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure, owned by Edwin Soeryadjaya, plans to issue 479.65 million new shares or 10 percent of its enlarged capital in a non-preemptive rights issue, said Finance Director Helmy Yusman Santoso.
The firm will seek shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 22. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)