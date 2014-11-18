Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure, owned by Edwin Soeryadjaya, plans to issue 479.65 million new shares or 10 percent of its enlarged capital in a non-preemptive rights issue, said Finance Director Helmy Yusman Santoso.

The firm will seek shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 22. (Investor Daily)

