Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion Indonesian rupiah ($43.25 million) in the second or third quarter of this year with 3-5 years tenure, said Finance Director Yusman Santoso.

The firm will use the proceeds to refinance its 1.8 trillion rupiah debt due this year, Santoso said. Tower Bersama has appointed HSBC Securities Indonesia, Indo Premier Securities, UOB KayHian Securities and NISP Sekuritas as underwriters.

The firm also plans to issue global bonds worth $500 million in the fourth quarter of this year through its unit TBIG Global Pte Ltd in Singapore. It also plans to spend between 1.9 trillion and 2.8 trillion rupiah this year to develop 1,650-2,310 new towers. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)