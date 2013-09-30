JAKARTA, Sept 30 Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($86.67 million) in mid-October, Hoesen, director of the Indonesia Stock Exchange said in Bisnis Indonesia.

A source said the firm has appointed PT HSBC Securities and PT Indo Premier Securities as underwriters.

($1 = 11,537.5 rupiah)

