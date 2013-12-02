UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Toyota Astra Motor, a unit of car maker PT Astra International, plans to open 14 new outlets in 2014 with an investment of up to 30 billion rupiah ($2.51 million) per outlet, the Kontan reports. The firm owns 256 outlets across the country as of October. (Kontan) * Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,962.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources