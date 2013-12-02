PT Toyota Astra Motor, a unit of car maker PT Astra International, plans to open 14 new outlets in 2014 with an investment of up to 30 billion rupiah ($2.51 million) per outlet, the Kontan reports. The firm owns 256 outlets across the country as of October. (Kontan) * Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,962.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)