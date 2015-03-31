UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Exports of cars from PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia rose 32 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2015 to 28,800 units, Bisnis Indonesia reported, citing Deputy President Director Warih Andang Tjahjono.
The firm exports automobiles to 70 countries around the world, including to the Middle East, Africa, and the United States.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.