UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia aims to increase car exports by 30 percent this year to 153,400 units, said CEO Masahiro Nonami. The firm exports cars to 70 countries around the world including in those in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the United States. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources