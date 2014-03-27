PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia aims to increase car exports by 30 percent this year to 153,400 units, said CEO Masahiro Nonami. The firm exports cars to 70 countries around the world including in those in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the United States. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)