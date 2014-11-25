UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Bunge Agribusiness Singapore Pte Ltd, have expressed interest in buying 88 percent shares of PT Golden Plantation, a unit of PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera (TPS) Food Tbk, Investor Daily reported, citing TPS Food's Finance Director, Sjambiri Lioe.
The stake is worth between $80 million and $90 million, he added. Golden Plantation owned 49,000 hectares of oil palm plantation in Kalimantan, Riau and Sumatra as of June 30 and has planted more than 17,000 hectares of oil palm. The company has a palm oil processing capacity of 30 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour and aims to boost it to up to 45 tonnes by 2017.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department disclosed it is investigating four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they either did not have or received no treatment for.
March 17 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a ninth week in a row, extending a recovery that is expected to boost shale production by the most in six-months in April. Drillers added 14 oil rigs in the week to March 17, bringing the total count up to 631, the most since September 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 387 active oil rigs. That rig count increase came despite