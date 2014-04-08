UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Indonesian garment manufacturer Trisula International, aims to take control of Mido Uniform, a Singapore-based firm, in the second quarter of this year in order to boost sales, said president director Lisa Tjahjadi.
The firm, which is also a clothing retailer, said the acquisition was valued at 22.9 billion rupiah ($2.03 million) and is expected to boost sales growth at Trisula by 6 percent.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,302.5 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources