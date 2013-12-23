UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Two tyre makers PT Gajah Tunggal and PT Multistrada Arah Sarana plan to spend $465 million on investment until 2015 to boost production capacity, on strong demand from low-cost car producers, Kontan reported.
Sales of low-cost cars are expected to reach 100,000 units, the chairman of Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association (APBI) said. He added that domestic tyre sales in 2013 will reach 20 million units, up 10 percent from a year earlier (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources