Consumer goods company PT Unilever Indonesia's net sales rose 16 percent to 8.7 trillion rupiah ($750 million) in the first quarter of this year.

Net profit fell 7 percent to 1.3 trillion rupiah from 1.4 trillion rupiah, the company said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

