PT Unilever Indonesia spent up to 800 billion rupiah ($67.93 million) on capital expenditure in the first half of this year, between 43 percent and 50 percent of its full-year target of 1.4 trillion rupiah, to boost production capacity, said corporate secretary Sancoyo Antarikso.

The consumer goods maker booked a net profit of 2.84 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 1 percent from a year earlier, on revenues that grew 14 percent to 17.58 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,777 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)