UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia recorded an 11 percent rise in net profit to 5.35 trillion rupiah ($468.89 million) in 2013, said Corporate Secretary Sancoyo Antarikso. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11410.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources